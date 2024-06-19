Ojude Oba, Other Festivals Promote National Identity, Unity



L-R: Globacom’s Head of Sales Operations, Mr. Kazeem Kaka; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, at the Globacom-sponsored Ojude Oba Festival on Tuesday in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Telecommunications company, Globacom, has said that Ojude Oba and similar festivals in the country had enormous potential to promote cultural diversification, national identity, harmony and unity.

In his goodwill message to this year’s Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on Tuesday, the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., also noted that these age-long festivals could foster cultural exchange and showcase Nigeria’s rich heritage to the world.

Dr Adenuga observed that the theme of this year’s celebration, UNITY AND HARMONY IN IJEBULAND: THE GIFT OF OJUDE OBA, emphasised the values that the festival had espoused for over a century that it has been in existence.

He added that the festivals also…