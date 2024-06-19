Some men have nothing to offer people’s daughters except their p£nis

An Abuja based man, Andrew Dave has said that some men have nothing to offer people’s daughters except their manhood.

“When a boy say ‘I won’t give her shishi until I marry her’, dat boy no get shishi in reality. He still won’t give her shishi after he marry her o. But him still want fack o. My elders make una forgive my language but I need to use the language that will get the message clear. Na dem wan do TDB on top your daughter. They have nothing to offer except their penis,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.