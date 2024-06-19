Western Multinationals Fleeing Nigeria Being Replaced by Asian, Turkish Firms – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

As US and Europe-based multinationals exit Nigeria, Asian and local companies are stepping in to fill the void, Bloomberg has reported.

Last week, London-based Diageo Plc sold its controlling stake in Guinness Nigeria Plc to Singapore’s Tolaram Group Inc. The Fouani Group, a local firm, operates a diaper and sanitary pad plant in a complex where Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble Co. shuttered a $300 million facility making the same products.

Lagos-based Fidson Healthcare Plc is expanding its manufacturing range after the UK’s GSK Plc closed its Nigerian distribution arm. Turkish diaper-maker Hayat Kimya AS has also established itself in Nigeria.

Nigeria, with a population of more than 200 million, is Africa’s most populous nation, in theory presenting a huge market for consumer goods. But rampant unemployment, widespread poverty and insecurity, a plummeting currency, sky-high inflation and decades of economic…