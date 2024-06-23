Air Force school student die while allegedly serving punishment from his seniors in Kaduna





A student of the Air Force Comprehensive School, Kaduna, Blaise Aliyu, has died while allegedly serving a punishment meted on him by two of his senior colleagues.

The deceased who lost his parents in 2013, was reportedly summoned by the seniors to their room under the pretext of punishing him but they allegedly ended up killing him. The deceased’s body has been deposited in the mortuary.

Late Aliyu who was 15, is survived by his twin brother who also attends the school.

Reacting to the development, spokesperson for the Nigerian Airforce, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, expressed sadness and said an investigation has commenced into the incident.

