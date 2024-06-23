CIS Unfolds Recommendations  on  Banks Recapitalisation – THISDAYLIVE

As a prelude to investiture of the 13th President and Chairman of the Governing Council of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr Oluropo Dada, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has offered ten recommendations to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and capital market regulators to ensure successful implementation of banks recapitalisation in Nigeria.

In a paper entitled : “Stockbrokers’ Position Paper on the Banking Sector Recapitalisation Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),” released at the weekend, the institute noted that the programme would position the banks in Nigeria to support the growth of the economy, position them for global competitiveness, promote financial inclusion and generate about N3.9 trillion.

“In order to ensure effective capital raising exercise by banks, the Institute strongly recommend as follows: There should be a wholesome adoption of technology in every stage of the process. As we have…