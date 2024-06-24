26-year-old woman dies after taking drug-laced drink in nightclub

Police in Gambia are investigating the death of a 26-year-old lady, Aja Majula Hydara after she allegedly consumed a drug which was induced in her drink.
Aja, from Latrikunda German, died at Dune Night Club in Palma Rima on Friday, June 21, 2024.
The Gambia Police Force in a statement on Sunday, June 23, said Hydara experienced severe reactions after consuming the alleged drug and was rushed to a hospital where she subsequently died on Saturday.
Police arrested a friend of the deceased who is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.
“The Kotu Police are investigating the death of 26-year-old Aja Majula Hydara from Latrikunda German, following an incident at Dune Night Club in Palma Rima on Friday, June 21, 2024,” the statement read.
“Preliminary investigations indicate that Hydara experienced severe reactions after consuming an alleged drug and was rushed to Kanifing General Hospital, where she subsequently died.
“The police have arrested…
Source: Linda Ikeji