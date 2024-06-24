26-year-old woman dies after taking drug-laced drink in nightclub





Police in Gambia are investigating the death of a 26-year-old lady, Aja Majula Hydara after she allegedly consumed a drug which was induced in her drink.

Aja, from Latrikunda German, died at Dune Night Club in Palma Rima on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The Gambia Police Force in a statement on Sunday, June 23, said Hydara experienced severe reactions after consuming the alleged drug and was rushed to a hospital where she subsequently died on Saturday.

Police arrested a friend of the deceased who is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.