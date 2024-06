Celine Dion’s doctor explains what happened to the singer after she suffered muscle stiffness and painful spasms on camera

Multiple award-winning singer, Céline Dion has been living with symptoms of stiff person syndrome for 17 years, a new documentary, “I Am: Céline Dion,” has revealed.

Detailing her life with the condition, her physician Dr. Amanda Piquet, director of the autoimmune neurology program at the University of Colorado School of Medicine Anschutz Medical Campus, revealed what really goes on with the singer when she suffers from the illness.

In one scene from the documentary, Dion was having a physical therapy session shortly after viewers see her recording a new song, “Love Again.”

She’s going through what appear to be standard exercises with her physical therapist, part of her treatment efforts to improve her health and hopefully perform again.

Then, she starts to experience cramping in one of her legs, and within minutes, her whole body is tensed up to the point where she cannot speak, move or even change her facial expression, as she winces in pain.

As her medial crisis…