Kano Gov Rescues Late Emir Bayero’s Wife, Daughter From Lagos Home Eviction





Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has intervened to stop the imminent eviction of the daughter of the late Emir of Kano Ado Bayero, Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero, her brother, and her mother, from their rented home, by settling their overdue rent just hours before they were to be thrown out of the apartment in Lagos.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, had arrived in Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday, June 25, 2024, to negotiate with Mr. Sunel Kumar, the General Manager of Morning Side Suites, where the Bayeros have resided since early this year. Kumar had issued an eviction notice, threatening to evict the trio by 3pm of Tuesday if their outstanding rent was not paid.

In a statement posted on his personal Facebook page, Bature said that his principal’s intervention followed a public outcry by Princess Zainab Bayero on behalf of her family, which was allegedly neglected by the extended Bayero royal family following the death of her father, the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji…





Source: Leadership Newspaper