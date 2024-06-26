Davido and Chioma change into fourth outfit for their wedding afterparty (videos)

Davido and Chioma ended their wedding ceremony with an afterparty.

 

The couple changed into their fourth attire for the day as they celebrated with their friends.

 

The afterparty included performances from a host of celebrities.

 

See videos below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

