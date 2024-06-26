Dollar rains at Chioma and Davido’s wedding (video)

I can assure, politicians will flood the wedding, these guys don’t give a fuck about you. The rich don’t give a fuck about you, ask yourself why most of your artistes don’t criticise these thieves, they roll with them, they dine with them, is Sryo Tinubu not Davidp friend, is Wizkid not paddy with Mc Oluomo, most of them will never condemn this wicked leaders, because they don’t give a fuck about you, too sad, most youths are just stupid, no wonder, they are not taken serious by politicians, see how they showed energy for Obi Cubana mama burial, fools. See how these artistes praise these politicians in their songs. I saw a WhatsApp post of youths in Iponri, Surulere on the road celebrating the wedding, too many foolish youths. Nigerian youths will never get out from the dungeon of foolishness, it will never happen, you can tell because of what they show energy on, very idiotic set of youths.

