Gov Yusuf Approves N5bn Fertiliser For Kano Farmers





Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has approved the purchase of fertiliser worth over N5 billion to boost food security in the state.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, and made available to newsmen in Kano yesterday, he said the approval came at the 15th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

He said this was in fulfilment of the promises made during the campaign in 2023 election.

Governor Yusuf said the purchase of the fertiliser was to support smallholder farmers, especially those in rural areas so that they could produce high yields in the 2024 rainy season.

“A substantial amount of N5,073,840,000 has been allocated by the Kano State Executive Council for the acquisition of fertiliser across the 44 Local Government areas of the state.

“This decision was part of the resolutions reached during the council meeting chaired by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf last Saturday,” part of the statement reads.

“Worried by the high cost of foodstuff, Governor Abba…





Source: Leadership Newspaper