NGOs, OXFAM Train Women On Agriculture, Climate Change

By Abigael Joshua

The Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP), in partnership with OXFAM, have launched a training programme for women on agriculture and climate change.

Dr Michael David, Executive Director of GIFSEP, announced this at a workshop on Female Food Heroes (Ogbonge), Women on Climate Change, and Access to Climate Finance on Tuesday in Abuja.

David noted the importance of the training, saying that female farmers produce much of the food consumed in the country.

“Climate change is affecting how they grow their food. Given the food inflation the country is experiencing, we can attribute climate change as one of the causes of this issue,” David said.

He stressed the need to train farmers to become change agents in their communities and states, enable them to teach others how to build resilience to climate change and implement simple adaptation techniques.

David also called on the Federal Government to support smallholder farmers with…