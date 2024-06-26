Man arrested for grievous assault of police officer





Oluwaseun Jacobs, a 47-year-old cobbler from Ajah, has been apprehended and arraigned in court on a three-count charge, including assault, bodily harm and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

His arrest is linked to the reprehensible and grievous assault of a police officer in Lagos State on Saturday 22nd June, 2024 at Chevron Roundabout, Lekki, Lagos State. Following his arraignment, Jacobs was remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, with the case adjourned to July 8, 2024, for hearing.

Giving an update on the case, Nigerian police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said;

“The Nigeria Police Force is deeply concerned about the recent reprehensible and grievous assault on a police officer in Lagos State on Saturday 22nd June, 2024 at Chevron Roundabout, Lekki, Lagos State. The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has expressed dismay over this incident. The assailant, 47-year-old Oluwaseun Jacobs, a cobbler based in Ajah, has been…