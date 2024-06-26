Sophia Momodu and Davido’s daughter, Imade, 9, gives electrifying performance at school’s dance





Imade Adeleke, the first child of David Adeleke, aka Davido, gave a beautiful performance at her school’s end of year dance.

The 9-year-old danced and sang with her colleagues.

They mimicked Michael Jackson’s stage fashion as they were clad in black suits, white shirts, black bow ties, and black hats. They also wore white gloves.

They danced to “Wanna Be Startin’ Something” by Michael Jackson. They also sang “We Are The World”.

The performance comes one day after Imade’s dad’s wedding to Chioma.

Watch the video below.