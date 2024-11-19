Bauchi police arrest woman and four teenagers for armed robbery, recover stolen laptops, phones, bottles of palm oil





The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old woman and four teenage suspects, for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The spokesperson of the command, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, said stolen items including laptops, mobile phones and bottles of palm oil were recovered from the suspects.

“In alignment with its enduring commitment to maintaining public safety, particularly as the yuletide season approaches, the Bauchi State Police Command has put in place a robust strategy against criminal activities across the state,” the statement read.

“On November 17, 2024, acting on credible intelligence, officers from the Yelwa Divisional Police Headquarters led by the DPO successfully apprehended six individuals suspected of involvement in criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, aiding and abetting criminal activities.

“The arrested individuals are: Musa Umar, aged 17, Ibrahim Mohammed, aged 17, Bilal Musa, aged 17, Idriss…