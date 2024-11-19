Group harps on early detection of diabetes  — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Diabetes Association of Nigeria, Ondo State chapter, has disclosed that late detection of diabetes often results in serious health complications, hence the need for early detection.

The chairman of the association in the state, Dr. Adenike Enikuomehin, who stressed the need for regular advocacy, emphasised many are not aware of the dangers of late detection of diabetes.

Enikuomehin, who led her team to Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure, to commemorate this year’s World Diabetes Day with the theme ‘Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,’ highlighted the risk factors associated with diabetes including family history of diabetes, being overweight, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, age, high blood pressure, and a history of gestational diabetes.

While addressing the students, Enikuomehin said it is imperative for the students to take note of what they eat and urged them to regularly engage in active duties to stay healthy.

She…