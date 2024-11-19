Ekiti Gov’t Approves N70,000 New Minimum Wage For Workers





The Ekiti State Government has approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for workers in the state.

The approval which followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and leaders of organised labour, stated that the new minimum wage will become effective from December 1, 2024, and will cover all strata of the state workers, including pensioners.

The wage agreement was signed on behalf of the state government by the Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi, while leaders of the labour centres in the state signed on behalf of workers.

The Head of Service said Governor Biodun Oyebanji approved the template the way it was presented by the new minimum wage committee based on the Governor’s commitment to prioritising workers’ welfare and wellbeing.

Describing Governor Oyebanji as a “worker-friendly governor” who desires the best for workers in the state, Dr Olomojobi used the opportunity to express her appreciation to the labour leaders for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper