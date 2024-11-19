Education: FG Committed To Technology-driven Data In Sector

76 total views today

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Adeyemi Adeniran, says the Federal Government is committed to producing accurate and reliable data in the education sector by adopting technology.

Adeniran said this at the 2024 African Statistics Day celebration organised by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the theme of the Day is “Supporting Education by Modernising the Production of Fit-For-Purpose Statistics.”

The statistician-general said the theme was a clear reminder of one of the major issues facing the African Statistical System and, by extension, the global system.

Adeniran said these challenges were in light of recent changes and advancements in the data ecosystem which was being driven by technology.

He said traditional methods and statistics were inadequate and innovative approaches and information were needed to address the challenges in today’s…