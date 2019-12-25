Climate Change Conference fails to deliver, says CSOs

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Climate and Sustainable Development Network of Nigeria (CSDevNet) and Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) have expressed disappointment that Climate Change Conference (COP25) fails to deliver for Nigeria and Africa.

COP25 is the 25th Conference of Parties (COP25) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that held from Dec. 2 to Dec. 13 in Madrid.

A statement signed by Dr Ibrahim Choji, Chairman, Board of Trustees, CSDevNet and Dr Mithika Mwenda, Executive Director, PACJA, expressed the disappointment in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mwenda said COP25 essentially failed to deliver ambitious decisions that reflect the special circumstances and needs of Nigeria and Africa’s unfolding climate emergency.

He noted that Nigeria and some parts of Africa were the hardest hit by the adverse effects of climate change.

Mwenda said industrialised countries in their discussions,…