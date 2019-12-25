13 remanded in prison for murder and burning of Ondo Prophet’s church





13 suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a policeman and burning of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, were remanded in prison by an Akure Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday December 24.

The suspects who were arraigned before Magistrate Charity Adeyanju on a six-count charge of murder, arson, theft, and vandalism, were remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the ongoing investigation into the matter.

“That you Udeme Eyo ‘m’, Ikechukwu Njoku ‘m’, Ayodimeji Jimoh ‘m’, Bamisaye Ojo ‘m’, Balogun Ayomide ‘m’, ‘Steve Adekunle ‘m’, Agbi Sesan ‘m’, Stephen Omotosho ‘m’, Omogbolahan James ‘m’, Ademola Aderibigbe ‘m’, Oluwadare Rotimi, ‘m’, Ayo Ifedayo ‘m’, Samuel Shitu and others at large, on 18/12/2019, at about 9.45 am, Sotitobire church, Oshinle, Akure, in the Ondo State Magisterial District, did conspire together to commit felony to wit: murder, arson, malicious damage and stealing and thereby committed an offence…





Source: Linda Ikeji