NAN inaugurates three renovated buildings at Lagos office

By Grace Alegba

The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Buki Ponle, on Thursday inaugurated three renovated office buildings at the agency’s Lagos Office at Iganmu.

Ponle said at the inauguration that the facelift was to demonstrate the commitment of NAN management to improving staff welfare through provision of a decent work environment.

The managing director was represented by Mr Abdulfatah Babatunde, Head of Editorial Operations of NAN in Lagos State.

Ponle noted that staff of Accounts and Technical Departments of the agency in Lagos State were relocated in August 2021 to enable the renovation.

He added that the block housing Office of Head of NAN, Lagos Operations, Library, Photo Unit and Audit Department was also renovated.

Ponle added that the managing director’s office was refurbished.

“The renovation of these buildings is a demonstration of management’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for workers to operate, ” he…