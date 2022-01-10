ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has resolved to withdraw all its ambassadors from Mali and close land and air borders between member-countries and Mali.

This resolution was conveyed in a communiqué issued after an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra, Ghana.

The summit was held on Sunday to discuss the political situation in the Republic of Mali.

The communiqué said that after reviewing the situation, the regional leaders rejected the transition schedule proposed by the Malian military junta as ‘totally unacceptable.’

ECOWAS also imposed additional sanctions on the junta.

“Withdrawal of all ECOWAS Ambassadors in Mali; closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Mali.

“Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Mali, with the exception of the following products: essential consumer goods; pharmaceutical…