Sanwo-Olu signs bills for additional 2 universities in Lagos

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday signed the bills for the establishment of two additional universities in the state.

Sanwo-Olu signed the bill at the Lagos House, Marina, to establish the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology respectively.

The bills is to upgrade the Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu, Isolo and Surulere campuses to the University of Science and Technology.

The bill will also ensure the changing of Adeniran Ogunsanya Colleges of Education, Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe to Lagos State University of Education.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the governor said that Lagos residents were now blessed with two additional universities to the existing Lagos State University (LASU), established in 1982 by the First Executive Governor of the state, the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

He said that the state government would take the…