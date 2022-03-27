APC will come out stronger, united after convention – Gov. Bagudu

By Bashir Rabe Mani

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will come out stronger and more united after Saturday’s National Convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Bagudu spoke at the opening of the National Convention holding at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Bagudu, who spoke on behalf of the 22 APC governors said,’’ that will successfully see us to the 2023 General Elections and beyond.

‘’We will surmount all the challenges and the convention will be largely successful.

‘’In readiness to the 2023 General Elections, there is just no party like the APC.’’

According to the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, APC governors are proud of their own achievements and that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Kebbi governor added,’’ In all the states there are success stories because of the inspiration of Buhari.’’

Bagudu also stated that Buhari had instilled transparency and exemplary leadership in…