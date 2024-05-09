FRSC trains paramedics, patrol officers in South-West on life-saving rescue

By Olatunde Ajayi

Eighty paramedics and patrol officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the South-West states are currently undertaking life-saving rescue training to reduce road crashes.

The FSRC Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu, while declaring open the two-day training on Wednesday in Ibadan, said the activity sponsored by Ford Foundation would enhance the capability of the commission’s personnel in crash management.

Biu said the training would cover practical sessions on CardioPulmonary Resuscitation, basic anatomy and physiology of the human body, management of road traffic injuries and transportation of casualties.

The Corps Marshal, who was represented by Assistant Corps Marshal, Clement Oladele, said the training signified unwavering commitment of the FRSC to its mission of ensuring safer roads and fuller lives.

“The comprehensive curriculum of this programme reflects the commitment of the corps to equip its personnel with the knowledge, skills, and…