Ogwashi-Uku dam will serve 60 communities in Delta North – Nwoko

By Monday Ijeh

Sen. Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta) says the Ogwashi-Uku dam will serve 60 communities in the senatorial district of Delta, when completed.

Nwoko said this during an interactive session with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that plans were ongoing for the construction of a second dam in the senatorial district at Idumuje Ugboko.

The senator said the dams were initiated to address the problem of water supply and seasonal farming in the district.

According to him, the two dams in the senatorial district will address the problem of water supply and create an opportunity for all round farming through irrigation.

He said that the Ogwashi-Uku dam was near completion with the Federal Government completing its side of the project.

The senator said he was in talks with the Delta Government to play its part, by providing a reservoir and water treatment plant to ensure safe water supply to the communities.

Nwoko urged the communities to embrace the project and take advantage of…