Veterinary council seeks urgent restoration of govt. funding

By Felicia Imohimi

The Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently reverse the removal of the council from government funding for effective and efficient veterinary practice regulation.

VCN Vice-President, Prof. Matthew Adamu, who made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, said the reversal would boost operational efficiency of the council.

Adamu said that VCN was not a revenue generating agency rather a council saddled with the responsibility of coordinating and overseeing the training and practice of the veterinary profession for the well-being of humans.

He said that the removal of VCN from government funding in 2023 based on implementation of the 2022 Oronsaye’s committee report was impacting negatively on the council’s regulatory mandate with regard to wholesome practices.

NAN reports that Steve Oronsaye panel on the restructuring and rationalisation of federal agencies,…