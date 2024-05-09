Microsoft Shuts Down Nigeria’s Africa Dev’t Centre, Sacks Workers





Microsoft, the American tech giant, has reportedly closed its Africa Development Centre (ADC) in Lagos, Nigeria, and laid off all its workers at the facility.

The ADC was part of Microsoft’s ambitious initiative in Africa, focused on developing local solutions with global impact while creating employment opportunities and fostering technological innovation on the continent.

According to a report, the reasons for the layoffs and the shutdown of the Lagos facility remained unclear at this point.

The ADC, established in May 2019, aimed to create innovative technologies not just for Africa but for the entire world. At the time of its establishment, Microsoft called for talented engineers to work on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and mixed reality. The company had also pledged to invest $100 million into the centre during its first five years of operation.

The Lagos facility was officially opened on March 21, 2022. Microsoft envisioned the centre housing product engineering,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper