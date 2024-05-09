Army has agrreed to withdraw officers from Okuama community





Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, says the Nigerian Army has agreed to withdraw its officers from Okuama community in the state.

The governor disclosed this during a press conference at the Government House, in Asaba, implying that the displaced people of Okuama are now free to return to their homes.

The military had taken over the community after 17 Army personnel were gruesomely murdered by some members of the community on March 14. The military had stormed the community on a peacekeeping mission. The deceased 17 personnel which included the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion were later buried at the Military Cemetary in Abuja.

Following the governor’s announcement, the people will begin to return home to rebuild what is left of their community.

My Dear Good People of Delta State. I have the pleasure to announce to you that upon many deliberations and collaborations between the State Government and…





Source: Linda Ikeji