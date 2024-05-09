After Ikenne setback, Rivers United seek redemption in Ilorin — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Rivers United hope they can get a good result in Ilorin to make up for their 1-2 defeat by Remo Stars in Ikenne on Monday.

The Pride of Rivers will be guests to Kwara United in one of their rescheduled Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) games billed for the Ilorin Township Stadium today.

Remo Stars defeated Rivers United 2-1 in a rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League, (NPFL) match decided yesterday at Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun state.

Rivers United was heading to an away win in Ikenne after taking the lead in the 19th minute via spot-kick concerted by Andy Okpe. But Remo Stars came back with two second-half goals to deny the Stanley Eguma side a victory that would have taken them closer to the top of the league.

The defeat, second in a row, has left Rivers United’s continental aspiration in tatters as they are currently 13th on the log with 40 points from 28 matches. They lost their previous encounter against…