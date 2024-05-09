Pro-Fubara lawmakers elect Jumbo as Rivers Assembly Speaker  – Tribune Online

Lawmakers loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, elected Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo as Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly.

This development came barely 48 hours after Governor Fubara declared that the majority 27 members of the House, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as non-existent.

The opposition APC has also, in the last 48 hours, instructed its members at the state parliament, who are now the majority, to impeach the Governor.

Baring that in mind, some lawmakers, according to a source, converged on Wednesday and elected RT. Hon. Jumbo, a ranking member representing Bonny constituency as the Speaker of Rivers…