Agency seeks Interior Ministry’s support to address border communities challenges

By Yahaya Isah

The Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), has solicited the support of the Ministry of Interior to address challenges facing residents of border communities in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Mr George Kelly, made the call during a courtesy visit on the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in Abuja.

Kelly said that having taken a critical look at the agency’s core mandate, there was no way the agency could succeed without the support of critical stakeholders like the Interior Ministry.

“That is one of the major reasons why we are here. The agency was created to accelerate developmental projects and cater for the needs of the border community dwellers.

“As you all know, in Nigeria, we have over 3,000 of them, spread across 21 states of the country and across 105 Local Government Areas.

“We are not also unaware of the fact that we have about 86 official land borders and 14 sea border control posts in Nigeria.

“But…