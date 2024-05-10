Transcription Jobs From Home





If you need a remote job that you can do from anywhere, whether it’s because you have childcare obligations, or you’re just fed up with office life then becoming a transcriptionist could be a great option. This type of work is very accessible, and you don’t need any formal training or even experience to get going.

A transcriptionist is someone who gets paid to listen to spoken words or verbal recordings and convert them into written texts. Transcribers are professional typists, so you need to know your way around a keyboard if you’re going to succeed.

Choose A Niche

Transcription is needed in virtually every field, which means there are many types of jobs you can do. With that said, most transcription work falls into these categories; Legal Transcription, Medical Transcription, Academy Transcription, Business Transcription and General Transcription.

Some niches (particularly legal and medical transcription) are tougher to get into than others, and some…





Source: Leadership Newspaper