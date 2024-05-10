Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber expecting first child (photos/video)





Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are about to be parents for the first time.

Hailey and Justin announced the happy news on Instagram today, May 9.

They shared photos and a video of Hailey’s baby bump on display as she posed with her husband Justin.

This comes 5 years after they got married.

The couple married in September 2018 in a secret New York City courthouse wedding, just months after their July 2018 engagement

Then, they had a bigger wedding on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Watch a video of their baby announcement below.