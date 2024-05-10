Again, kidnappers raid Kogi community, abduct two, injure victim’s mother | The Guardian Nigeria News

The activities of kidnappers are gradually suffocating socioeconomic activities in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Council, Kogi State following Tuesday’s raid on the community by the miscreants.

Residents of the community, while narrating their ordeals admitted to now living in total fear. According to eyewitnesses accounts, the latest incident occurred at about 9p.m. Some kidnappers, numbering about 10 all dressed in black had stormed the central market and went away with a prominent businesswoman, simply named Bukky after shooting sporadically.

The spot is known to be ever busy with a large concentration of Fulani residents in Ejiba and environs who mostly carry out their activities of petty trading, well late into the midnight. Bucky is said to have her store located in the heart of the market space.

It was in one of such night trading that the kidnappers, all identified as Fulani struck. They came in two groups and surrounded the…