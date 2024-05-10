Irregular migration: IOM seeks partnership with NAN on sensitisation

By Anita Uzoagba

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), on Thursday sought a partnership with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) iln sensitising Nigerians on irregular migration.

Mr Francois-Xanvier Ada-Affana, the Public Information officer, IOM, presented the request when he led a delegation of IOM on a visit to the Editor-in-Chief of NAN, Mr Ephraims Sheyin, in Abuja.

Ada-Affana said that IOM’s focus was to ensure effective management of migration and to promote international cooperation on migration issues.

He said that IOM’s mandate also included the search for practical solutions to migration problems and to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants in need.

He said that relating with the media would aid the quest to share accurate information to people seeking to migrate.

“Migration is not a problem. It is a reality that we are all called to live with. Migrants bring something wherever they are, wherever they go.

“What we are called to do is to govern…