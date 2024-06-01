Environmental Standards: FG To Enforce Mining Coys’ Compliance

By Martha Agas

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring compliance with environmental standards by monitoring the operations of mining companies.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, stated this when he received the Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu in his office on Friday in Abuja.

Alake said that the move was aimed at sanitising the sector and repositioning it to boost the economic profile of the country.

He disclosed that the Federal Government and Enugu had agreed to set up the state’s Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO), to monitor mining companies’ compliance with environmental standards.

He said that the move would enhance the development of the mining sector in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MIREMCO is charged with overseeing the regulations of mining operations in a state.

This includes ensuring environmental standards to address land degradation, where minerals are…