FG, NESG Sign MoU To Drive Reforms In Creative Sector

By Joshua Olomu

The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), towards repositioning the art, culture, and creative economy sectors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the MoU was signed by officials of both organisations at the ministry’s headquarters on Friday in Abuja.

The MoU was designed to strengthen collaboration between the two parties towards developing a united policy, governance, institutional, legislative and implementation framework for operations of art, culture, and the creative sectors.

The goal, according to the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, is to enhance the sectors’ contribution to the national economy.

Musawa, who signed on behalf of the Federal Government, said that the partnership would unlock the vast potential of Nigeria’s creative economy.

She described NESG as a leading private sector-led…