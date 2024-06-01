Revisiting concerns over 2024 UTME result — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) organised by the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has come and gone, but the outcome of the results is still a point of discussion among stakeholders principally because of the low performance by students who wrote the examination.

From April 19 to 29, 2024, over 1.9 million candidates wrote the computer-based examination in their bid to secure admission into higher institutions in the country.

A total of 1,989,668 candidates registered for the examination, 24.7 per cent higher than the figure for the year 2023. Of the 1,989,668 registered, 1,904,189 were present and verified; 2,899 were present but unverified; 80,810 were absent. And the 1, 904, 189 sat the UTME within the six days of the examination.

The results of 1, 842, 464 candidates were released while 26, 929 results were still under investigation for various reasons with only 78 cases of examination…