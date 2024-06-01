After Diesel Exports, Dangote’s $20 Billion Refinery Ships First Jet Fuel Cargo to Europe – THISDAYLIVE

* Anticipates curbed naphtha flows in push for petrol production

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria’s Dangote refinery, located in the outskirts of Lagos, has exported its first jet fuel cargo to Europe, in another first for the new complex as it rapidly scales production, an S&P Global Insights report has indicated.

BP is currently transporting its first jet fuel cargo to Rotterdam from Dangote, after being awarded part of a 120,000 metric tonnes tender offered for the end of May, the research firm said, quoting four market sources.

Two sources confirmed that the Doric Breeze ship marked the inaugural BP cargo, loading 45,000 mt of supply from Lekki on May 27, according to S&P Global Commodities at Sea data.

Cepsa also secured part of the tender, with the Spanish refiner expected to deliver supply to the continent imminently, traders said.

Neither of the companies were available for comments on purchases of jet fuel from the refinery, while a…