FCCPC launches investigations into ‘exploitative’ food

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Friday launched investigations into the exploitative hikes in the prices of foodstuffs in OSUN state, with a view to bringing the high cost of foodstuffs and other consumption items in the state markets to a bearable level for the consumers.

The team of the FCCPC, which stormed the state, commenced with their findings at the two popular markets of Olufi and Ifon-Orolu trading places in Ayedaade and Orolu Local Government areas of Osun State, where they claimed, after their surveillance, that there had been a purported kind of conspiracy in the market, price gouging carried out by the market associations and unions to…