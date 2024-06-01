NGO Donates Reusable Sanitary Pads To Schoolgirls In Abuja

By Abujah Racheal

Centre for Family Health Initiative (CFHI), an NGO, has donated reusable pads and hygiene kits to vulnerable girls in secondary schools in Abuja.

The schools are Junior Secondary School Takurshara, Junior Day Secondary School Jiwa, and Government Secondary School Nyanya.

The Executive Director, CFHI, Ms Krystal Anyanwu, said during the donation in Abuja on Friday, that the gesture was part of activities to commemorate the 2024 World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Anyanwu said that the donation was in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs, Supportive Edge Foundation, RealRelief, and the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN).

She explained that the donation was to enable schoolgirls to manage their monthly menstruation with dignity, safety, and comfort.

“This includes access to menstrual products, clean and private facilities, water and soap, accurate education, and safe disposal methods.

“Proper menstrual hygiene is essential for the health…