Tourism: Curb Vices In Your Operations, Lagos Commissioner Tasks Stakeholders

By Taiye Olayemi/Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has urged stakeholders in the hospitality sector to curb drug usage, vices and environmental nuisances in their operations.

Benson-Awoyinka made this remark in her address at the Tourism Stakeholders’ engagement with the Hospitality Sector on Thursday in Lagos.

The theme of the event was, “Addressing Current Industry Challenges, Exploring Emerging Trends, Understanding Policy Frameworks and Unveiling Collaborative Opportunities Within the Entire Hospitality Value Chain.”

The commissioner said these issues must be dealt with by operators in the hospitality industry to make Lagos, a destination of choice.

“The sanctity and safety of your establishment also comes into focus, drugs, vices and environmental nuisances play a major role and such must be curbed to further make us a destination of choice and enhance Lagos as a ‘Live, Work and Play’…