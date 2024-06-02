UWGN, Creative Colony, Educate Students On Transforming Trash To Art

By Oluwafunke Ishola

An NGO, United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN), in collaboration with Creative Colony, has trained students in Lagos schools on transforming discarded plastics into art.

Ms ‘Deola Durodola, Executive Director, UWGN, at the completion of the three-day initiative on Friday in Lagos, said the project was aimed at promoting recycling and the creative use of waste plastics to create art.

Durodola said that the initiative tagged “Eco Art project” was conducted at Ilupeju Junior Secondary School and Mawumaduka School and Orphanage, Makoko.

According to her, the project engaged students in an educational and artistic experience, transforming discarded plastics into vibrant works of art.

Durodola said that the students learnt about the environmental impact of plastic waste and the significance of recycling.

She noted that they were guided by skilled artists from the Creative Colony, who taught them various techniques to repurpose waste materials into…