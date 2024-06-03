We Want Solid Minerals Contribution To GDP To Surpass Oil – Alake

By Martha Agas

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development is determined to ensure that the solid minerals sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) surpasses that of oil, the minister, Dr Dele Alake, has said.

Alake stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was putting in place policies and initiatives aimed at diversifying the economy and ensuring that it generates more revenue than oil in the near future.

He said that the move was necessary, especially with the global upsurge of energy transition, which would reduce the demand of oil.

“We have been totally dependent on oil for decades, everyone has been dependent on the free flow of petrol dollars on the economy.

“And the critical sector of the economy such as agriculture and solid minerals was neglected.

“Our objective is to make the solid minerals contribution to the GDP to surpass oil.

“By…