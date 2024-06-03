JUST-IN: Labour To Proceed With Strike As NASS Brokers Peace





Last-minute efforts by the leadership of the National Assembly to stop the planned indefinite nationwide strike by the Organised Labour failed on Sunday night after about four hours of deliberations as both Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) insisted on proceeding with their strike action beginning from Monday.

The Labour Unions, however, said that given the intervention of the leadership of the National Assembly, they will report back to their members in order to take final decision on the strike action.

Briefing journalists after the meeting called by the leadership of the National Assembly, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said tremendous appeal was made to the Labour leaders to call off the planned strike because of the negative implications of the action.

“After about four hours deliberation with leadership of the Organised Labour, we resolved that the Federal Government should re-introduce the wage award of N35,000 given to all…





Source: Leadership Newspaper