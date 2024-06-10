Nigeria To Become Green Industrial Powerhouse – Envoy

By Salif Atojoko

 The Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action (SPEC), Chief Ajuri Ngelale, says mutually fruitful cooperation between the U.S. and Nigeria will extend deeply into Nigeria’s ambition to become a green industrial powerhouse over the next ten years.

Ngelale said he had a productive meeting with the U.S. Head of Delegation to the United Nations Climate Conference and Principal Deputy Special Envoy for Climate, Ms Sue Biniaz, in Bonn, Germany, on Sunday.

The Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action (SPEC), Chief Ajuri Ngelale, U.S. Head of Delegation to the United Nations Climate Conference and Principal Deputy Special Envoy for Climate, Ms Sue Biniaz, and Mr Trigg Talley, who serves as the Managing Director for Negotiations and Director for the U.S. State Department’s Office of Global Change, in Bonn, Germany on Sunday

“We shared views concerning tangible next steps to be taken toward leveraging large-scale climate financing instruments to drive…



Source: News Agency of Nigeria

