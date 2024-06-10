Auditor-General asks NASS to recover N151.122bn oil royalties from NNPCL

Office of Auditor General for the Federation (oAuGF) has requested the intervention of the National Assembly for the recovery of N151.122 billion in revenue unjustifiably deducted by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) from source before remittance to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) during the 2020 financial year.

The oAuGF request was contained in the 2020 audit report being investigated by the House Committee on Public Accounts, chaired by Hon. Bamidele Salam.

The oAuGF averred that the deduction was in breach of Section 162 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which states that: “The Federation shall maintain a special account to be called…