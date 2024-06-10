THE WASTING FEDERAL ASSETS…11 – THISDAYLIVE

· Continued from yesterday

Government should put abandoned assets to good use

Today, several edifices that were once national monuments have deteriorated into an eyesore to the embarrassment of a nation that is increasingly becoming incapable of maintaining its national assets. For instance, many of the national stadia have become a huge economic waste. The Lagos stadium is in distress. Even the Abuja stadium, built in 2003 at the cost of $360million is now a shadow of itself. Renovated several times with billions of naira between 2009, when it hosted the Junior World Cup, and 2012, the stadium was once an unofficial grazing reserve for cattle.

Officials have blamed poor funding for this unfortunate situation. Available records show that the six stadia got N300 million in the 2012 budget for maintenance, increasing slightly to N400 million in 2016. With this meagre fund, it is evident that the facilities could only be what they…