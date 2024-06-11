FCTA To Unveil Renewed Hope Agenda’s Medical Outreach In Kuje

By Philip Yatai

The FCT Administration (FCTA) says it has concluded plans to provide free healthcare services under its “Renewed Hope Medical Outreach” programme, in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, FCTA Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, stated this when she visited the traditional leader of Kuje, and the Chairman of the Kuje Area Council, in Kuje on Monday.

Fasawe explained that the medical outreach was part of activities to celebrate President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office.

“We will be offering general healthcare services, eye care with free glasses and surgery when necessary, dental care, and free blood, HIV, hepatitis test.

“We also have nutritional desk where we will teach women on how to make cheap, affordable and quality food for their children, she said.

Fasawe added: “Not only that, we will also have a health education department to teach people how to prevent diseases.

“We will also go further to talk…